Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 20,794 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,205 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 20,794 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Salesforce were worth $68,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Salesforce from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright cut Salesforce to a "negative" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group restated an "equal weight" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded it a $1.6 billion, three-year agreement to help modernize veteran care and services through its Missionforce platform, a major enterprise and government win that could support future revenue growth. Article Title

Salesforce said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded it a to help modernize veteran care and services through its Missionforce platform, a major enterprise and government win that could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Salesforce as part of a broader rally in enterprise software tied to government AI deals , suggesting investors are rewarding the company’s AI-driven growth story and large-addressable-market opportunity. Article Title

Market commentary highlighted Salesforce as part of a broader rally in enterprise software tied to , suggesting investors are rewarding the company’s AI-driven growth story and large-addressable-market opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Salesforce also announced equity awards for new employees joining from the acquisitions of Qualified and MeshMesh , reinforcing that the company is still using M&A and talent integration to expand its product capabilities. Article Title

Salesforce also announced equity awards for new employees joining from the acquisitions of , reinforcing that the company is still using M&A and talent integration to expand its product capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces discussed Salesforce’s longer-term outlook and AI platform strategy, including third-party takes on catalysts and new apps built on Salesforce, which support the stock’s narrative but are less immediate drivers than the VA deal. Article Title

Several pieces discussed Salesforce’s longer-term outlook and AI platform strategy, including third-party takes on catalysts and new apps built on Salesforce, which support the stock’s narrative but are less immediate drivers than the VA deal. Negative Sentiment: One article flagged a “critical security test” for Salesforce, which could raise investor concerns about execution and platform trust, though it is not as immediate as the contract news. Article Title

One article flagged a for Salesforce, which could raise investor concerns about execution and platform trust, though it is not as immediate as the contract news. Negative Sentiment: Salesforce was also mentioned in a piece about the company falling more than the broader market the prior day, reflecting that the stock has still been under pressure despite the recent upbeat headlines. Article Title

Salesforce Stock Up 4.3%

Salesforce stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $170.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.79. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.32 and a fifty-two week high of $274.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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