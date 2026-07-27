Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 22,647 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 22,647 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of Entergy worth $27,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Entergy by 806.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $115.95 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $118.44. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Entergy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised Entergy’s longer-term earnings outlook, including FY2027 EPS to $5.13, FY2028 to $5.75, FY2029 to $6.41, and FY2030 to $7.23, reinforcing a bullish case for the stock.

KeyCorp raised Entergy’s longer-term earnings outlook, including FY2027 EPS to $5.13, FY2028 to $5.75, FY2029 to $6.41, and FY2030 to $7.23, reinforcing a bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained an Overweight rating on Entergy and reiterated a $123 price target , signaling confidence in further share-price upside.

KeyCorp maintained an rating on Entergy and reiterated a , signaling confidence in further share-price upside. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets also issued a report pointing to strong price appreciation potential for Entergy, adding to the optimistic analyst tone. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets also issued a report pointing to strong price appreciation potential for Entergy, adding to the optimistic analyst tone. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, a separate Yahoo Finance article argued that Entergy may still look overvalued after its recent run, which could temper enthusiasm. Article Title

At the same time, a separate Yahoo Finance article argued that Entergy may still look overvalued after its recent run, which could temper enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term estimate changes were mixed: it lowered Q2 2026 EPS to $0.95 from $1.10 and Q4 2026 EPS to $0.72 from $0.65, while raising Q3 2026 EPS to $1.86 from $1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho set a $122.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Entergy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

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