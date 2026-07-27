Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 95,513 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,017 shares of the company's stock after selling 95,513 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.52% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $24,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $70,850,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,869,618 shares of the company's stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,186 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,133,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,400,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,343.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 513,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,250,000 after buying an additional 492,076 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.14.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ PECO opened at $43.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.35). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $189.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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