CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,390 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $125.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.54. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $141.96.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut CF Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on CF Industries from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on CF Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.69.

View Our Latest Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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