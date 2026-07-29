CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 21,046 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in CF Industries were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 59.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,801 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 64.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,589 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CF Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Freedom Capital raised CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CF

CF Industries Stock Up 2.8%

CF stock opened at $123.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.77. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. CF Industries's payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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