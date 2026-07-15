CFO Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

CFO Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 107.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 2.4% of CFO Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CFO Capital Management LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,572,681,000 after acquiring an additional 442,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,388,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 385,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,072,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,524 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493,266 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,438,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,860,457,000 after purchasing an additional 928,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $980.57.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $933.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $429.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.02 and a 52 week high of $1,073.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $932.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $788.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

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Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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