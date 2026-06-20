CFO Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Corporation $RTX

CFO Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. RTX accounts for about 1.1% of CFO Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rydar Equities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE RTX opened at $186.07 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $181.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $250.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $140.47 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. RTX's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

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About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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