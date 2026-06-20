CFO Capital Management LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

CFO Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of CFO Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,704,364,000 after buying an additional 1,663,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,967,947,000 after buying an additional 1,738,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,924,523,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,789,914,000 after buying an additional 956,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson’s prostate cancer drug Erleada showed encouraging clinical results, with Reuters-reported data indicating it cut the risk of cancer spread or death by 20% in a study setting. That kind of pipeline progress can support longer-term revenue growth. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson’s prostate cancer drug showed encouraging clinical results, with Reuters-reported data indicating it cut the risk of cancer spread or death by 20% in a study setting. That kind of pipeline progress can support longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to be highlighted as a strong dividend stock , with articles pointing to Johnson & Johnson’s long history of dividend increases and its appeal to income-focused investors seeking stability in a volatile market. Article Title

The company continues to be highlighted as a strong , with articles pointing to Johnson & Johnson’s long history of dividend increases and its appeal to income-focused investors seeking stability in a volatile market. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced plans to invest more than $1 billion in a Florida contact lens manufacturing facility, reinforcing confidence in future operating capacity and U.S. production investment. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced plans to invest more than in a Florida contact lens manufacturing facility, reinforcing confidence in future operating capacity and U.S. production investment. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces describe JNJ as a defensive name that may hold up better if markets weaken, but these articles are largely opinion-based and do not add new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several commentary pieces describe JNJ as a defensive name that may hold up better if markets weaken, but these articles are largely opinion-based and do not add new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Shares have been soft over the past few months, with one note saying the stock is down about 3% in three months despite solid results and pipeline progress. That recent weakness may be weighing on sentiment even as investors debate whether the dip is attractive. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $228.37 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $149.04 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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