CFO Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

CFO Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,567 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,001 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 261,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Corning by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 72,523 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 56,056 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 32.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 479,921 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $39,367,000 after buying an additional 116,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $195.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company's fifty day moving average is $180.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Corning's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here