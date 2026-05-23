CFO4Life Group LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,221 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 114,729 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,883 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 478,992 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 65,744 shares during the last quarter. Daviman Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Karras Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 41,024 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $120.27 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart posted solid first-quarter results, with revenue of $177.8 billion and EPS of $0.66, while e-commerce sales rose 26% and advertising revenue jumped 37%, highlighting continued strength in digital and membership-driven businesses.

Walmart posted solid first-quarter results, with revenue of $177.8 billion and EPS of $0.66, while e-commerce sales rose 26% and advertising revenue jumped 37%, highlighting continued strength in digital and membership-driven businesses. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remained constructive after earnings: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and said Walmart is well positioned to gain share in a price-sensitive environment, while BTIG and BNP Paribas Exane also kept positive ratings despite modestly trimming price targets.

Several analysts remained constructive after earnings: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and said Walmart is well positioned to gain share in a price-sensitive environment, while BTIG and BNP Paribas Exane also kept positive ratings despite modestly trimming price targets. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart disclosed pre-arranged insider sales by CEO John Furner and EVP Christopher James Nicholas, but both transactions were made under 10b5-1 plans, which typically limits how much investors read into them.

Walmart disclosed pre-arranged insider sales by CEO John Furner and EVP Christopher James Nicholas, but both transactions were made under 10b5-1 plans, which typically limits how much investors read into them. Neutral Sentiment: News reports also noted leadership changes, including the departure of Sam’s Club COO Tom Ward and U.S. stores EVP Cedric Clark, adding some uncertainty but not appearing to change the company’s near-term operating outlook.

News reports also noted leadership changes, including the departure of Sam’s Club COO Tom Ward and U.S. stores EVP Cedric Clark, adding some uncertainty but not appearing to change the company’s near-term operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Shares weakened after Walmart issued second-quarter EPS guidance below consensus and reaffirmed full-year targets that also came in below Wall Street expectations, prompting concerns that margin pressure could continue.

Shares weakened after Walmart issued second-quarter EPS guidance below consensus and reaffirmed full-year targets that also came in below Wall Street expectations, prompting concerns that margin pressure could continue. Negative Sentiment: Management said elevated fuel prices are pressuring both consumers and Walmart’s own costs, reinforcing worries that spending could soften and profitability could stay under pressure in the coming quarters.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $138.71.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,607,543.76. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total value of $167,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 635,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,023,275.61. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,008 shares of company stock valued at $15,896,715. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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