C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,508 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 91,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $24,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $37,526,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $10,997,000. Finally, Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $598,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $155.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

Key Stories Impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat estimates: CHRW reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share, above the $1.53 consensus estimate and up from $1.29 a year earlier. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

CHRW reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share, above the $1.53 consensus estimate and up from $1.29 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue materially exceeded expectations: Quarterly revenue reached $4.93 billion versus analysts’ $4.35 billion forecast, representing 19.3% year-over-year growth. Higher pricing helped lift revenue, while reported profit increased to $186.8 million from $152.5 million in the prior-year quarter. C.H. Robinson Profit Rises as Higher Prices Boost Revenue

Quarterly revenue reached $4.93 billion versus analysts’ $4.35 billion forecast, representing 19.3% year-over-year growth. Higher pricing helped lift revenue, while reported profit increased to $186.8 million from $152.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Operating performance showed solid profitability: CHRW reported a 3.70% net margin and 35.49% return on equity. Investors may view the results as evidence that the freight brokerage business is benefiting from improved pricing and demand. C.H. Robinson Q2 Key Metrics

CHRW reported a 3.70% net margin and 35.49% return on equity. Investors may view the results as evidence that the freight brokerage business is benefiting from improved pricing and demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect CHRW to earn approximately $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year. The company’s results could prompt revisions to forecasts, but the articles did not provide updated full-year guidance.

Analysts expect CHRW to earn approximately $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year. The company’s results could prompt revisions to forecasts, but the articles did not provide updated full-year guidance. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts have reduced valuation targets: TD Cowen cut its target to $155 and maintained a “hold” rating, while Robert W. Baird lowered its target to $200 but retained an “outperform” rating. These actions suggest continued caution over valuation or the freight market outlook. Analyst Price-Target Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.6%

CHRW opened at $173.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.89 and a 12 month high of $210.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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