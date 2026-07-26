C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,992 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.93% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $181,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $186.51 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $187.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.89 and a 1 year high of $210.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.46.

Read Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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