Chapin Davis Inc. Has $21.13 Million Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 2,036.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Sandisk makes up approximately 3.7% of Chapin Davis Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $21,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,080,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $9,788,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $591,000.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fiscal Q4 results. Sandisk reported adjusted earnings of $39.25 per share, well above the $33.28–$34.24 consensus range, while revenue reached approximately $8.97 billion, up 371.6% year over year. Net income was about $6.9 billion, supported by stronger NAND pricing, higher volumes and margin expansion. Sandisk Corporation Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Sandisk reported adjusted earnings of $39.25 per share, well above the $33.28–$34.24 consensus range, while revenue reached approximately $8.97 billion, up 371.6% year over year. Net income was about $6.9 billion, supported by stronger NAND pricing, higher volumes and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: AI data-center demand remains a major growth driver. Sandisk said demand for memory and storage used in AI infrastructure is strengthening. Data-center revenue reportedly surged during fiscal 2026, while new customer agreements and enterprise SSD demand support the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Sandisk Forecasts Upbeat Quarterly Revenue on AI-Driven Demand

Sandisk said demand for memory and storage used in AI infrastructure is strengthening. Data-center revenue reportedly surged during fiscal 2026, while new customer agreements and enterprise SSD demand support the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns were increased. Sandisk expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $14 billion, potentially providing support for the stock and signaling management’s confidence in future cash generation. Sandisk Stock Slides Despite Revenue Surge and Buyback

Sandisk expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $14 billion, potentially providing support for the stock and signaling management’s confidence in future cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 fiscal 2027 guidance was mixed. Sandisk forecast earnings of $44–$46 per share, above the approximately $41.45 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $10.3–$10.8 billion brackets the roughly $10.4 billion consensus, with the midpoint implying continued growth but the low end falling short of expectations. Sandisk Slips as Mixed Guidance Overshadows Strong Q4 Results

Sandisk forecast earnings of $44–$46 per share, above the approximately $41.45 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $10.3–$10.8 billion brackets the roughly $10.4 billion consensus, with the midpoint implying continued growth but the low end falling short of expectations. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be questioning whether the growth and margin surge can last. Concerns include NAND pricing volatility, potential oversupply, competition from Chinese producers and the possibility that elevated expectations were not fully reflected in the revenue outlook. These concerns outweighed the strong quarterly beat in the immediate market reaction. Sandisk This Insane Growth May Not Be Good Enough

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $10,863,593. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,350.50 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,717.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 5.20. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $39.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $33.28 by $5.97. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 371.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 44.000-46.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $14.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,200.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,811.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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