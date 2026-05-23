Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 36,720 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 36,720 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.7% of Chapin Davis Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.27.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $215.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm's fifty day moving average is $196.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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