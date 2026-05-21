Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase reported a strong quarterly earnings beat recently, with revenue and EPS both topping analyst expectations, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s operating strength and valuation.

JPMorgan Chase reported a strong quarterly earnings beat recently, with revenue and EPS both topping analyst expectations, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s operating strength and valuation. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, underscoring its capital-return profile and continued appeal to income-focused investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, underscoring its capital-return profile and continued appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: JPMorganChase said its Chase digital retail bank is officially opening in Germany, highlighting ongoing international expansion and a new growth avenue in European consumer banking.

JPMorganChase said its Chase digital retail bank is officially opening in Germany, highlighting ongoing international expansion and a new growth avenue in European consumer banking. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is also set to present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference in June, which keeps the stock in focus and may offer further commentary on business trends and strategy. Article Title

JPMorgan is also set to present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference in June, which keeps the stock in focus and may offer further commentary on business trends and strategy. Neutral Sentiment: An executive stock sale by General Counsel Stacey Friedman was disclosed, but it was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which usually limits how much investors read into the transaction.

An executive stock sale by General Counsel Stacey Friedman was disclosed, but it was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which usually limits how much investors read into the transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles referenced JPMorgan research and conference appearances, but these are mostly informational and do not appear to be direct stock-moving catalysts on their own.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $302.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $256.00 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $300.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here