Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,740 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.33% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $32,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,928 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,847 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company's stock.

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Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $185.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.57.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, May 8th. CLSA raised Charles River Laboratories International from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $251.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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