Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 25,060 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,095 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Scholar Rock worth $30,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $49.35 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In related news, CFO Vikas Sinha sold 10,410 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $516,023.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 619,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,726,261.92. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO David Hallal sold 30,615 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $1,517,585.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,639,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,246,915.38. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 102,736 shares of company stock worth $4,977,900 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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