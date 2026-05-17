Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 56,393 Shares of Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,135 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.64% of Sylvamo worth $31,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 49.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 16.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 25.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sylvamo by 23.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Sylvamo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sylvamo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sylvamo’s board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, equal to a 4.7% annualized yield, which may attract income-focused investors. Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo’s board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, equal to a 4.7% annualized yield, which may attract income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its Q4 2027 earnings estimate for Sylvamo to $1.85 per share from $1.50, suggesting a more optimistic longer-term outlook. MarketBeat estimate update

Sidoti raised its Q4 2027 earnings estimate for Sylvamo to $1.85 per share from $1.50, suggesting a more optimistic longer-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti also lowered estimates for several other periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and FY2026, reflecting a more cautious near-term view. MarketBeat estimate update

Sidoti also lowered estimates for several other periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and FY2026, reflecting a more cautious near-term view. Negative Sentiment: The analyst cuts reinforce concerns about earnings momentum after Sylvamo’s latest quarter missed EPS expectations, which can weigh on the share price. MarketBeat earnings results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Sylvamo from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sylvamo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sylvamo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sylvamo

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Davoli sold 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $150,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,646.64. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $37.35 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91. Sylvamo Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.85 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Sylvamo's quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Corporation will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Sylvamo's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.15%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

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