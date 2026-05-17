Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Gold.com Inc. $GOLD

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 951,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.76% of Gold.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Roth Mkm set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Gold.com from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gold.com from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Gold.com

Insider Activity at Gold.com

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,172,639.16. This trade represents a 58.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 24,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,238,346.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 502,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,210,726.02. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,158 shares of company stock worth $14,688,421. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Gold.com Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Gold.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Research analysts predict that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gold.com's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Gold.com announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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