Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,158 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 48,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.42% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $30,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,161,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $60,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,764 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 714,840 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,082,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 723.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,548 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 937,939 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,899 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.50 to $43.62 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $34.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NSA stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $44.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.69 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust's payout ratio is currently 304.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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