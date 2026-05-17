Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 41,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of LTC Properties worth $31,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 701.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in LTC Properties by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company's stock.

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LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC opened at $37.90 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.59.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 38.99%.The business had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. LTC Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LTC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,403,378. This represents a 23.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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