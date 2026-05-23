Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 38,342 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,008 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Advance Auto Parts worth $33,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6,288.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Advance Auto Parts

Here are the key news stories impacting Advance Auto Parts this week:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.7%

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Advance Auto Parts's dividend payout ratio is currently 136.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAP

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc NYSE: AAP is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company's product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

See Also

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