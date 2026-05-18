Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 3,552 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs.

Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD expanded FSR 4.1 support to older GPUs and introduced new Ryzen PRO 9000 offerings, reinforcing product momentum in client and gaming.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $424.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $691.54 billion, a PE ratio of 139.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.67 and a 52 week high of $469.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.95.

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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