Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $422.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.38, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83. The company's fifty day moving average price is $386.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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