Check Capital Management Inc. CA Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 452,487 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $28,041,000. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 0.8% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.22% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $58.14.

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Key Jefferies Financial Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jefferies Financial Group this week:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $71.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.61%.The firm's revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Jefferies Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.

In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.

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