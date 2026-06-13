Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504,690 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 58,012 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.28% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $464,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ossiam increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Evercore set a $185.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Check Point Software Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHKP

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $232.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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