Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Stock Holdings Boosted by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 328.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,411 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.12% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $24,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.06 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $232.07. The stock's 50-day moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The company had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

See Also

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