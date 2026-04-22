Chemed Corporation $CHE Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,241 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,225 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.56% of Chemed worth $94,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 773.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 170,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company's stock.

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Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $374.22 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $407.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $365.20 and a fifty-two week high of $593.80.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.02 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $639.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.09 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.83 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $422.00 price target (down from $572.00) on shares of Chemed in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $498.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chemed

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $806,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,785,626.42. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company's stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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