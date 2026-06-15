Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG is Yost Capital Management LP's 4th Largest Position

Yost Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,750 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 9.8% of Yost Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yost Capital Management LP's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the energy company's stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 49.6% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 556,285 shares of the energy company's stock worth $130,727,000 after buying an additional 184,520 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,819 shares of the energy company's stock worth $46,244,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,505 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts: Sign Up

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $240.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.40. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 38.95% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,622,720. This represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,143,800. This trade represents a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $298.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cheniere Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here