Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. $CQP Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP - Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,175 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,755 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners makes up approximately 0.8% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,092,866 shares of the company's stock worth $58,446,000 after buying an additional 298,566 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,386 shares of the company's stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company's stock.

Get CQP alerts: Sign Up

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CQP opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4,929.80% and a net margin of 22.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of $60.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CQP

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. NYSE: CQP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership's business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP's assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company's core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cheniere Energy Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy Partners wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a Strong Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here