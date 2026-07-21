Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by HORAN Wealth LLC

HORAN Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 101.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,837,131,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,620,187,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,492,377,000 after buying an additional 961,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $189.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $377.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $146.49 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The company's fifty day moving average is $181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is 123.40%.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.83.

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Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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