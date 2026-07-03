Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,642 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Chevron were worth $55,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,620,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,492,377,000 after purchasing an additional 961,341 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,727,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.48. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $145.58 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $336.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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