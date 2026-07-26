Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892,105 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 108,563 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.4% of London Co. of Virginia's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.10% of Chevron worth $391,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Chevron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas increased its stake in Chevron by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $194.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $387.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.83. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $146.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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