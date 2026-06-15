Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,979 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 24,364 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Chevron were worth $39,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zinnia Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $186.96 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.40 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $372.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.40%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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