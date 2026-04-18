Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 41,876 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 110.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,830 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 41,876 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 61.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 66.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $434,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,529,816 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $130,250,000 after buying an additional 6,922,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of -856.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Melius Research set a $75.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citic Securities raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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