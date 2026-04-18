Chicago Capital LLC Invests $27.55 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 317,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,549,000. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bloom Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $231.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BE opened at $207.18 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $229.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 3.18. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $155.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.43.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $5,628,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 140,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,682,995.16. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $1,184,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,800,043.90. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,564,475. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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