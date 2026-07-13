Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,287 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 20,130 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $19,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $75.02 on Monday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 283,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,999,071.44. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,227,993.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,182,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $83.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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