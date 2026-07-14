Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,693 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $156.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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