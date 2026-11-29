Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,007 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $122,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 49,420 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,724 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $283.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total transaction of $442,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,224,675.20. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.05, for a total transaction of $480,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,051,831.95. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $358.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.79. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.42 and a twelve month high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Key Apple News

These are some of the AAPL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Taiwan tariffs and chip exemptions

Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. OpenAI countersues Apple

OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory costs could pressure gross margins, while analysts have warned of holiday demand weakness. Separate coverage also questions whether Apple’s elevated valuation is justified by expected earnings growth. Apple margin and cost outlook

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report