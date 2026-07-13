Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,678 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 target price (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $359.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $374.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $251.40 and a 12-month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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