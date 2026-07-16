Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

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Burlington Stores Stock Up 3.2%

BURL opened at $344.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.98 and a 200-day moving average of $314.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.49 and a fifty-two week high of $351.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $7,144,807.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 81,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,669,736.01. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $469,073.02. This trade represents a 62.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,022. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on BURL

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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