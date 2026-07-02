CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in UL Solutions by 3,070.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in UL Solutions by 18.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in UL Solutions by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in UL Solutions by 253.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $100.00 price target on UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.54.

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UL Solutions Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $97.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.86. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $107.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.63.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. UL Solutions's payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

In related news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $1,144,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 188,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,240,250.18. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 9,865 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $956,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 59,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,890.18. This represents a 14.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 53,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,050 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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