Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM Shares Bought by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM - Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,285 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 309,030 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Chime Financial worth $16,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chime Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chime Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Chime Financial by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,462 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHYM. Barclays initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chime Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chime Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point raised Chime Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHYM

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Adam B. Frankel sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 303,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,316,412.50. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chime Financial Price Performance

CHYM stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.01. Chime Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Chime Financial had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 67.86%. The firm had revenue of $647.39 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chime Financial, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chime Financial

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

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