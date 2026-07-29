Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,941 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,596 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.0%

CMG opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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