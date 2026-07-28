Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Stock Holdings Lifted by Teca Partners LP

Teca Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,632 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 10.7% of Teca Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Teca Partners LP's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 4.5%

CMG stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $46.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

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