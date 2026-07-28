Go Pro
→ This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Stock Holdings Lifted by Teca Partners LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Teca Partners increased its Chipotle stake by 50.4% in the first quarter, adding 162,500 shares to hold 484,632 shares worth approximately $15.5 million. Institutional investors collectively own 91.3% of CMG.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with 23 Buy ratings, nine Holds and one Sell; the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.86.
  • Chipotle’s latest quarterly revenue rose 7.4% year over year to $3.09 billion, slightly beating estimates, while EPS of $0.24 matched consensus. CMG recently opened at $33.21, within a 52-week range of $28.03 to $46.61.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Teca Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,632 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 10.7% of Teca Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Teca Partners LP's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 4.5%

CMG stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $46.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill Right Now?

Before you consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't on the list.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines