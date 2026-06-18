Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,386,575 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,026,679 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International comprises 1.9% of Bamco Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 15.96% of Choice Hotels International worth $703,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 392 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6,416.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 2,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,868,920. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CHH stock opened at $114.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $136.45. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $340.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.48 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 281.98%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International's payout ratio is 15.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report).

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