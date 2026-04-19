Choreo LLC Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $51,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baring Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $406.54 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.61 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.37 and a 200-day moving average of $345.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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