Chubb Limited $CB Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 200.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,992 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore raised their price objective on Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $349.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $327.01 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $324.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.31. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's payout ratio is 14.41%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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