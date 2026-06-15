Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,701 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $19,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chubb by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chubb Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CB stock opened at $328.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.10. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $345.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Bank of America lowered their price target on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC raised their price target on Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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