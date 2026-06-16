Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 20,803 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Chubb were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chubb by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $349.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $327.01 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $264.10 and a 12-month high of $345.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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